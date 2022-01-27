I’ll end insecurity before handing over power, says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has assured that his administration would address the problem of insecurity before the end of his tenure.

The president stated this when he paid a courtesy call to the Sultan of Sokoto, on Thursday.

The president regretted that the current happening in the North-West is disturbing, stressing that the same people and same culture are killing themselves with no clear reasons.

He disclosed that he had given the military and other security agencies clear order for crushing the bandits in the entire northern part of the country.

He, however, assured that he is going to hand over a secured country free from security challenges.

Earlier in his remark, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, said as religious leaders they would continue to pray for peaceful coexistence in the country and thanks the president for taken time to visit the palace.

The president later proceeded to BUA Cement factory where he commissioned the three million metric tones cement factory at Kalanbaina Wamako LGA of the state.

The president pointed out that his administration has achieved many developments across the country.

He explained that just last week he commissioned many projects in both Kaduna and Ogun states.

