I’ll create tax-friendly environment, use technology to improve IGR ― Gombe IRS boss

Gombe State is set to introduce technology in its resolve to have a tremendous increase in its internal revenue generation (IGR) trend through a tax-friendly environment which will be created for residents of the state, particularly the business community.

The assertion was made by the newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Gombe State Internal Revenue Service (IRS), Alh. Salisu Baba-Alkali while interacting with journalists shortly after the former Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Tata handed over to him at the Board’s headquarters in Gombe.

Salisu Baba-Alkali is of the opinion that a tax-friendly environment would go a long way in improving the revenue collection in the state stressing that, “This is because taxpayers will be free to come to the board and ask questions.”

According to him, “The Board will also be engaging taxpayers to interact with them, tell them the reasons they should pay taxes and let them know without taxes there will be no developmental projects.”

The new Chairman also said that he would improve the collection efficiency of the staff noting that limited knowledge about the system had made it difficult for the staff to achieve their targets.

He assured me that “I will reorganise the working process of the board so that we will achieve our set target without any hindrance.”

Salisu Baba-Alkali also said that the Board will enhance compliance with all tax regulations by making the taxpayers willingly accept to pay taxes on their own without enforcement.

He further said that staff will be trained on the use of technology in order to improve collection as well as make it easier for taxpayers to remit their taxes in the comfort of their rooms in line with the modern system of doing business the world over.

He however called on the residents of the state, particularly business owners to come and assist the Board in order to improve the collection of IGR in the interest of the state.

“The more we generate revenue, the more we benefit from developmental projects by the government,” he explained.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE