The Ijesa communities on Saturday laid the ground-breaking and foundation laying ceremony of the Faculty of Nursing Sciences Laboratory of the Ilesa University, Ilesa, with an assurance from the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Taiwo Olufemi Asaolu,that the University shall provide all the needed

technical support to ensure the project

is completed at the stipulated time of 18 weeks given by the host communities.

The Vice Chancellor of the institution who made the assurance while speaking at the laboratory complex project being sponsored by the host community, said the project is meant towards the physical and academic development of the institution and re-affirmed that,his administration shall be willing to be involved in the supervisory and monitoring roles, urging the User Faculty to take interest in the progress of work.

He however appreciated the Board of Trustees of the University Endowment Fund, under the leadership of High Chief, Akin Akinola, the Sawe of Ilesa for facilitating the project which he said,is very dear to the University.

Professor Asaolu while unveiling it that, Senate of the University has approved another set of 32 programmes that will commence by the 2024/2025 academic session, said the programmes being processed to the National Universities Commission (NUC) for approval are,that of, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and faculty of Social and Management Sciences and listed these courses from the first faculty, Physiotherapy, Dental Therapy, Dental Technology, Optometry, Health Information Management, Pharmacology and Human Nutrition and Dietetics. While in the Faculty of Social and Management Sciences, he listed: Sociology, Criminology and Security Studies, Psychology, Public Administration, Peace Studies and Conflicts Resolution and argued that, “the University will require additional resources to actualise its plan to commence these programmes by the 2024/2025 academic section.” “To accomplish this, more office accommodation, more lecture halls, more equipment, and more personnel will be needed. Funds will also be needed for the resource verification of the new programmes by the National Universities Commission (NUC)”. ” Therefore, like Oliver Twist, we are looking forward for more support from our host communities, the Ijesa communities and others that could be of assistance to the advancement of our cause and quick accomplishment of our institutional goals.” He said the University commenced academic activities last year with 32 programmes. I am happy to inform you all that we have decided to increase our scope of academic programmes. On the laboratory complex project, he said, “Our Nursing Sciences programme is one of our flagship programmes and it is our desire to have the best facilities for the programme like other programmes being run by the University.Public Private Partnership is now an initiative deployed to foster sustainable development because it has become obvious that Government alone cannot attend to all the compelling needs of the society.”

While maintaining that, supports from philanthropists, groups, private organizations, communities, development partners are really go a long way in ensuring quality education in academic institutions, professor Asaolu remarked that, “We are all direct or Indirect beneficiaries of the products

of these tertiary Institutions and we need to take deep interest in the quality

and quantity of the facilities being used to teach and train the students.

“I am pleased to mention here that, this University is lucky to have started on a very strong foundation. However, much credit should be given to the Osun

State Government, under the visionary leadership of our dear Governor, His

Excellency, Senator Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke.

“The University has enjoyed so much support from Mr. Governor and we always use every available opportunity to express our appreciation to the Governor.May I also inform this gathering that the Governor has recently approved the re-construction of the University road network. We have been contacted by the Ministry of Works and construction work will soon commence.

“Apart from funding, it is also necessary to place on records that the Office of the Governor has consistently been providing logistics support to the

University whenever we have very important guests for our resource

verification exercises.

“The Protocol Office of the Governor often comes to our aid by providing vehicles, protocol services, security coverage, etc because we do not have the capacity or the resources to provide these services on our own for now.

“Let me also add that the Honorable Commissioner of Water Resources with the Special Adviser to Mr. Governor on Water Resources and some top Officials of the Ministry recently paid a working visit to the University. The Honorable Commissioner promised to look into the resuscitation of the mini water scheme in the University.

“He also promised the construction of boreholes and public toilets in the University. All this shows the level of attention the University is receiving from the State Government.

“I am sure Mr. Governor will be happy to note the support we are receiving from the Ijesa community with respect to the construction and donation of this Faculty of Nursing Sciences.”

In his own speech, the Chairman, Board Trustees of the university endowment fund of the laboratory project, Chief Akin Akinola said, “the reality of today’s event demonstrates the readiness of the host community to be part of the development evolution of the University.”

He stressed that, “Indeed , since the birth of this institution in 2022, we have left no one in doubt that we shall ensure that the institution becomes a model to other universities in Nigeria and over the world at large.