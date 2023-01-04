Several houses, shops set ablaze over communal clash in Adamawa

Several houses and shops were set ablaze as a result of fresh communal clash that erupted between Waja and Lunguda communities in Lamurde Local Government Area, of Adamawa State

The crisis occured the following day after new year when hoodlums just started burning down houses.

Multiple sources who gave different reasons for the latest violence said they saw people running in different directions and in the confusion saw shops and houses being set ablaze by the hoodlums.

While other sources revealed that the fresh crisis between the two communities, erupted between 6pm and 7pm.

“The fresh clash erupted between 6pm and 7pm in Lafiya where miscreants went on setting houses, shops and other property ablaze.”

It was learnt that no life was lost but the police image maker in the state, SP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the incident said four houses and eleven shops were destroyed.

It was gathered that the two warring communities have been in loggerheads for over the past six years and during which over 100 lives were lost and many properties destroyed.

In 2022, it was gathered that the two communities signed a peace deal but to no avail.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Sikiru Akande, visited the trouble area to assess the situation.

He said normalcy in the affected areas had been restored and investigation into the immediate cause of the recent crisis will soon commence promising to arrest perpetrators and prosecute them.