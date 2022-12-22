Ikpeazu’s commissioner dumps PDP, joins APGA in Abia

The Abia State Commissioner for Industry Chief, Mrs. Uwaoma Olewengwa, under the current administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, has resigned her membership of the State Executive Council and subsequently announced her defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Fielding questions from newsmen in Umuahia, Mrs. Olewengwa said she resigned her appointment for personal reasons and decided to join APGA because of her desire “to partner other progressives in changing the narrative of Abia”.

According to her,” I resigned from the cabinet on Sunday 18 December 2022 by a letter which I personally handed over to Governor Ikpeazu.

“My reasons for leaving PDP are private and personal but what is important now is that I have resigned from the cabinet and subsequently joined APGA because of my belief that working with the calibre of progressives within the party we can change the trajectory of the state”.

Mrs. Olewengwa commended APGA for electing a renowned technocrat in the person of Prof Gregory Ibe as governorship flag bearer, stating that with his antecedents, “Abia will definitely experience massive development if he emerges victorious at the 2023 governorship election”.

Until her resignation from Abia State Executive Council recently, Mrs. Olewengwa was Commissioner for Industry, Promotions and Development and Gov. Ikpeazu’s kinswoman.

However, the PDP is yet to react to this development at a time the party is struggling to validate its opposition to rotation equity of the governorship position in the state.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE