Ikonne was a seasoned academic and politician – Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has mourned the loss of Prof. Eleazar Uchenna Ikonne, the party’s governorship candidate in Abia State.

A statement issued by Media Adviser Paul Ibe on Wednesday said Atiku described the deceased as an erudite scholar of repute with vast experience in administration whose contributions to advancing knowledge within the academic community will be appreciated by generations unborn.

The former Vice President recalled his last encounter with Ikonne, during which he led a delegation of Abia PDP stakeholders to his residence in Abuja, saying, “He was at his intellectual best in the robust discussions I had with his delegation. We shall miss his ever-smiling face, wit, and sense of humor, which always stood him out.”

Atiku noted that as a vital PDP member who should have led the PDP to victory in the forthcoming general elections in Abia State, his death comes as a rude shock.

The PDP presidential candidate expresses

D deepest condolences to his immediate family, all PDP members in Abia State, the government, and the good people of Abia state, who were working on voting him into power next month.

He prayed for the repose of his soul.