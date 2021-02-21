Ikere-Ekiti community donates N60 million to Olumilua university

The Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has applauded the Ikere-Ekiti community for donating a sum of N60 million to the newly established Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti (BOUESTI), for the smooth take-off of the citadel of learning.

The College of Education in the town, established in 1978, was last year October upgraded to university status, with the community promising to contribute a sum of N500 million as part of the collaborative efforts to ensure the smooth running of the university.

Fayemi, represented by the Commissioner for Education, Dr Olabimpe Aderiye, spoke on Saturday at the event where the community presented a cheque of N60 million to the management of the newly established institution.

Fayemi reiterated the commitment of his administration to sound and qualitative education through proper funding, saying his government will strive hard to ensure that every interested Ekiti citizen has access to good education up to university cadre.

While presenting the cheque, the Ogoga of Ikere, Oba Adejimi Adu, appealed to Fayemi to tackle those he described as ‘local bandits’ operating under the cover of cultism, robbery and herdsmen, terrorising the community.

Oba Adu said the call became imperative owing to the establishment of a new university that would bring an upsurge of people of different characters into the town, saying, “I don’t want the lives of the students and my people to be endangered.

“I have heard complaints from the management about cultism and some herdsmen who were bombarding the institution. This shouldn’t be tolerated. The government must deal with these people for us to have peace.

“I commend all my subjects, especially Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, the Chancellor of the institution for always standing by us at all times and for being the pillars of our success stories.”

ALSO READ: Lagos mobile court sentences fake soldier to six weeks in jail

The Chairman, Funding support to BOUESTI, AIG Tunde Ogunsakin (Rtd), represented by Pastor Tope Orolu, said the fund was a partial fulfilment of the N500 million pledge of financial support to the governing council of the institution.

Ogunsakin urged the university management to run the institution like a truly 21st-century institution through, “radical curriculum reform, research-oriented education, technology transfer, intellectual exchange programmes and edu-tourism initiative in the institution.

“This community is willing to join the government and other stakeholders to make this university a model. It has to be run in such a way that it can rise to the current global challenges. It has to give the students the needed skills and knowledge to operate under a 21st-century economy,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Ikere-Ekiti community donates N60 million to Olumilua university