The Ijaw nation has lost a traditional ruler who is the Ebenanaowei of Oporomor Kingdom in the Burutu Local Government Area of Delta State, Capttain Samuel Evah (retd), Egran 1.

His demise, which occurred in February 2021, has yet to be officially announced.

Egran 1, who was crowned in 1996, was a retired military officer and was on his fathers’ throne for 25 years.

Official disclosure of his transition is still being awaited in line with the tradition of the Ijaws.