We didn’t ban any TV station from reporting my govt, says Matawalle

Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, has denied baning an online TV outfit from covering the activities of his government.

In a statement issued by the Director General, Media and Communication, Yusuf Idris Gusau, on Monday, said the statement by the online TV which was carried by some medium was intended to tarnish the image of the governor.

The statement noted that although the Federal Government has launched frantic campaign against fake news which has been supported by the state governments, many media houses and journalism professional bodies still have some individual who uses media platforms to fabricate lies to unsuspecting readers and viewers.