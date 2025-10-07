IHR commends Tinubu for Hajj fare reduction

… seeks N1,000/$1 concessionary exchange rate

Independent Hajj Reporters (IHR) has commended President Bola Tinubu for directing the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) to reduce the cost of the 2026 Hajj fare for intending pilgrims.

The commendation follows the President’s directive on Hajj fare reduction issued through Vice President Kashim Shettima during a meeting with NAHCON’s management team on Monday.

According to the Vice President, the downward review of the Hajj fare became necessary due to the continued appreciation of the naira against the dollar, the primary determinant of pilgrimage costs.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Ibrahim Mohammed and made available to newsmen on Tuesday, IHR described the President’s intervention as “most commendable,” adding that it reflects his responsiveness to the needs of ordinary Nigerians.

“What the President has done is highly commendable and has shown that, as he always says, he feels the pulse of ordinary citizens at all times,” the statement read.

The CSO noted that the directive on Hajj fare reduction aligns with its earlier analysis, which had shown that the over N8 million fare announced by NAHCON was on the high side and not reflective of prevailing foreign exchange realities across the country.

IHR further urged the federal government to consolidate the President’s directive by instructing the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to provide a concessionary exchange rate for Hajj 2026 pilgrims.

“We appeal to President Tinubu to direct the CBN to peg the exchange rate for the 2026 Hajj at ₦1,000 to the US dollar.

“Given that about 85 per cent of the Hajj rate is transacted in US dollars, approving the concessions on dollar rate will drastically reduce the Hajj fare as directed by the President,” the group said.

According to IHR, implementing such a concessionary rate will encourage more Nigerians to register for the pilgrimage and ensure that the country fully utilises its allocated slots.

