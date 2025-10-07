Latest News

Lagos airport may face decongestion as Ogun airport roars to life

Gboyega Adeoye
The Gateway International Airport in Ogun State begins commercial flight operations, marking a significant milestone for the state’s economy and Nigeria’s aviation industry.


The airport’s launch is expected to ease congestion at Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport, one of the busiest airports in Nigeria.







With its modern facilities and operational readiness, the Gateway International Airport is poised to become a catalyst for trade, investment, and tourism in the region.


The airport has secured an Aerodrome Operational Permit from the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, making it the first airport in Nigeria to receive such certification under current regulatory standards.


This permit gives the airport an Aerodrome Reference Code of 3C and an Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting Services rating.


The airport’s strategic location along the Ilisan-Iperu Remo road makes it easily accessible.








The commencement of flight operations at the Gateway International Airport is a testament to Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration efforts to boost the state’s economy and provide modern infrastructure.


The airport’s impact on the region is expected to be significant, with potential benefits including job creation, increased economic activity, and improved connectivity.


Value Jet Airline will operate two flights per week between Abuja and the Gateway International Airport, while a global logistics firm has committed to operating two weekly cargo flights between London and the airport.


The airport’s designation as an alternate landing site for Lagos’ Murtala Muhammed International Airport increases its strategic importance for both domestic and international aviation.








As the airport begins operations, it remains to be seen how it will shape the future of air travel in Nigeria.


