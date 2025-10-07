Nobel Prize in Physics recognises three researchers

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to three scientists from the UK, France and the United States for their groundbreaking research on quantum mechanics.

John Clarke, a British physicist at the University of California, Berkeley; Michel Devoret, a French physicist at Yale University; and John Martinis of the University of California, Santa Barbara, will share the 11 million Swedish kronor (£871,400) prize, announced by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm.

The three physicists led experiments showing how quantum effects can appear in everyday systems. Their research demonstrated that quantum properties—usually only seen at atomic levels—can have practical, measurable results in the real world.

One of their key achievements was developing a superconducting electrical system capable of tunnelling from one physical state to another. This effect, often described as similar to a ball passing straight through a wall instead of bouncing back, became a vital step towards new technologies.

Their discoveries have opened the door for advances in quantum cryptography, quantum computing, and quantum sensing—fields now driving much of modern Physics research.

Speaking at a press conference, Prof Clarke, who received news of the award by phone, said: “To put it mildly, it was the surprise of my life.”

(The Guardian)

