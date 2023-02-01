Igbos to benefit more from Tinubu’s Presidency ― South East APC

The South East Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Deputy Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council in the region, Dr Ijeoma Arodiogbu, said if given the opportunity, the Southeasterners (Ndigbo) stand to gain a lot from Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s presidency.

He said many developmental projects that could transform the Igbo nation would be prioritised and given life under a Tinubu presidency.

Arodiogbu stated this on Wednesday while briefing Journalists on the outcome of Tinubu’s Presidential campaign rally, held at Ekwueme Square Awka, Anambra State.

According to him, “Tinubu did not come to campaign or beg us to vote for him; he came to Anambra and other South East States to remind us of our civic responsibility. That we should come out in large numbers, come February 25th, 2023, to vote for him and other APC candidates across the length and breadth of the zone so that we can be part of the history-making zones that will ensure that Asiwaju emerges winner of the national election.”

“Tinubu campaign tour to Anambra State is both historical and strategic. The tour is strategic in that Anambra State stands among the states in Nigeria, to gain a lot under his presidency- as lots of developmental projects that can transform the state can be prioritised and given life. He promised to make the state an industrial hub of the South East if elected.

‘If Tinubu, been the most successful politician in Africa, became the next President of Nigeria, things would turn around for good for our people. Ndigbo needs to support the government at the centre to have a strong voice in Nigerian politics.

On the outcome of the rally, Arodiogbu noted that over one hundred thousand people that attended the rally were fully registered members of APC drawn across the 21 local government areas of the state, and that indicates that the APC and its candidates, including Asiwaju are all winning the February and March 2023 general elections respectively.

“Despite the fact that Anambra State has two Presidential candidates, Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) and Prof. Peter Umeadi of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), in the election, APC candidate, Ahmed Tinubu stands the chance of winning the Presidential election because of the love and long time relationship the Anambra people both home and abroad have with him,” he added.

The APC Chieftain commended the state governor, Chukwuma Soludo, for ensuring a peaceful rally under his watch in the state.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE