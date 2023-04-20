The Lube Sola, Afogboja, Sanya Akiribiti Ruling House in Igboho, Oorelope Local Government Area of Oyo State, has written to the governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, to seek his prompt intervention in the lingering chieftaincy tussle as regards the chieftaincy declaration of Iba Bonni Ruling House. In a letter dated 19/04/2023, addressed to the governor and jointly signed on behalf of the family by Olanrewaju Rasaq and Oladipupo Joseph, the Sola Afogboja, Sanya AkiribitI, a copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Thursday, the Ruling House stated that:"Information at our disposal has it that there are plan by some group of people to hold a meeting with respect to a chieftaincy declaration of Iba Bonni Ruling House. "It is our contention that, Iba Bonni Chieftaincy comprises of male and female wings. Male wing is Woru Garuba which consist of Afogboja, Lube Sola and Sanya Akiribiti, while female wing consist Woru Sanbe which contained Adeladan, Alege and Oladigbolu and that all the Iba Bonni Ruling House were not informed and carried along and that the issue of Iba Bonni Chieftaincy Declaration by the Ruling Houses has been challenged and it is before the High Court in Kishi. Based on the fact that the matter is pending before the High Court, we humbly call and appeal to your office to direct that the proposed meeting be suspended pending the hearing and final determination of the issue by the court." To further press their demands before the governor, representatives of the aggrieved family embarked on a peaceful protest to the Chairman of Oorelope Local Government at the council secretariat in Igboho, on Wednesday. They also took the peaceful protest to the palaces of traditional rulers in the area. They were at the palace of His Royal Majesty, Onigboho of Igboho, Oba John Oyetola Bolarinwa Ajagungbade 1 and that of His Royal Majesty, Alepata of Igboho, Oba Joel Olalere Olawuwo. The traditional rulers while addressing them, appreciated them for choosing a peaceful path to express their grievances, while calling on them to remain calm with a call not to allow mischievous element take advantage of the protest to cause chaos in the town.

