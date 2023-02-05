By- ‘Suyi Ayodele (Benin)

At the weekend, the House of Representatives bid of Omosede Igbinedion for the Ovia Federal Constituency of Edo State received a boost as more than 3,000 members of the All Progressive Congress (APD) defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former APC members joined the PDP at several campaign rallies of the PDP held at the weekend in various communities in Ovia South-West and Ovia North-East Local Government Areas of the state.

The defectors tore their APC membership cards and vowed to ensure the PDP emerged victorious in the February 25 National Assembly election.

Omosede Igbinedion, daughter of the Esama of Benin Kingdom, Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion, who was defeated in her return bid in 2019, is slugging it out with the incumbent member of the House of Representatives, Mr Dennis Idahosa, who is seeking his second term under the banner of the APC.

Among those that defected was the Chairman of all the Chairmen in APC Ovia South West, Sunday Kriya, APC Chairman Ora, Ward 6 Ovia Southwest, Hon. Osawaru Sunday, Comrade West Odaro, and his assistant, Hon. Fredric Igbinowanhia, a former APC Ward Chairman in the riverine area, Comrade Sunny Emuobor, and Francis Kumukumu Achugbue from Okada ward.





Kumukumu, who predicted that the APC would fail at the elections, said they regretted voting for the party in 2019, adding that the APC had not kept any of its promises to the people at all levels of government.

Another former APC leader, Sunday Kriya, assured that his team would deliver a 100 per cent vote for the PDP and its House of Representatives candidate, Omosede Igbinedion.

He said this because while in the lower National Assembly between 2015 and 2019, Igbinedion provided empowerment for their youths, just as she gave financial support to the women in the constituency.

Speaking at the rallies, Omosede promised to work with the state government when elected to ensure all the communities in the locality benefited more.

She said her focus would be the farmers to boost food security and ensure women’s empowerment.

She appealed to all PDP members in Edo State to regard the last week’s Supreme Court judgement which affirmed her candidacy as the end of all factions within the party.

According to her, “We are united by a common purpose. We are united under the umbrella, and we are united against a common enemy.

“It is PDP on the ballot and not any face or name. The people of Ovia, Edo State and Nigeria are relying on us to help rescue Nigeria. Let us not be carried away by personal selfish interest, but look towards the building and repairing our great country Nigeria.”