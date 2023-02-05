By: Leon Usigbe, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the attack on vigilantes at Yargoje forest in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, where many lives were lost.

A statement issued on Sunday by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), said the

insurgents ambushed a convoy of vigilantes in the forest as they went to recover stolen cows leading to the killings.

It said the President “pays tribute to all those vigilantes and family members who have been martyred today,” saying that the sacrifices of the brave men working to prevent and punish crime in their communities will not be forgotten.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families in this difficult period. May Allah repose the soul of the deceased,” Buhari added.