Igali inaugurates FUTA’s alternative dispute resolution committee

The pro-chancellor and chairman, governing council of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Dr Godknows Igali, has inaugurated an Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Committee to prevent and reduce disputes, and proffer solutions to existing ones in the university.

This is in line with the assignment of the council as stated by the Visitor to the University, President Muhammadu Buhari, through the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu.

President Buhari during the inauguration charged councils of universities to see a peaceful resolution of crisis as a top priority to enable the institutions to focus on the core mandate of teaching, research and community development.

Inaugurating the committee, Dr Igali said “part of our mandate is to ensure peaceful coexistence among all stakeholders in the system. During our inauguration in Abuja, the Honorable Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, urged us to maintain peace on our campuses.

“In view of this, all chairmen of councils agreed to constitute Alternative Dispute Resolution Committee on our campuses. This will help to reduce litigations by adopting internal homegrown methods to settle disputes within the system before they get out of hand and become court matters.”

He said the pedigree and contributions to the society of the members informed their choice to serve on the all-important committee.

“We are very sure they will bring to bear their vast knowledge and experiences in the past assignment to help our university. The chairman of this committee is a reputable legal personality with vast knowledge in conflict resolution; so also is Dr (Mrs) Jumoke Akindele, a former speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly.

“Other members too: Chief Jamiu Ekungba, Professor Benjamin Akinyele, Professor (Mrs.) Oluwatooyin Osundahunsi, Professor Stephen Anjorin, Mr Joseph Achede, and Mr Peter Fasuhan are great assets, and we believe they will deliver on their mandate,” Igali said.

Speaking earlier, the vice-chancellor, Professor Joseph Fuwape, said “It is our desire as a university to reduce tension on our campus. Most of the litigations on the ground now emanated from disagreement between management and unions.

“Such litigations are time-wasting and costly. It is our belief that issues taken to the Alternative Disputes Resolution committee will be resolved amicably and prevent unnecessary tension that will take longer time to resolve and bring the unnecessary cost to the university.”

The chairman, Justice Christopher Ajama (rtd), expressed his pleasure to head the committee.

He said, “I know the task is enormous, but with God, we will do our best to ensure issues before us are treated with justice and fairness to all parties. Injustice to one is an injustice to all.

“We are aware of the situation in the country, but we will do our best to discharge our duties without fear or favour. All members of the committee are able, and we won’t disappoint you, by God’s grace.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.Igali inaugurates FUTA’s alternative dispute resolution committee

Igali inaugurates FUTA’s alternative dispute resolution committee