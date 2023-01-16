Ife, Modakeke pledge to uphold peace, togetherness for communities advancement

Ile-ife and Modakeke communities at the weekend held their yearly get-together programme usually being organized by the Asiwaju of Ife, Chief Alex Duduyemi with a pledge to be more united and work in togetherness without segregation to ensure advancement of the two communities.

The meeting held at the residence of Chief Duduyemi attracted the presence Of Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi,the Ogunsua Of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Olubiyi Toriola and other community leaders including notable ones within the communities.

Speaking at the occasion, Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi, charged the two communities especially the youths, to go about with gentle spirit and live in harmony among one another.

The monarch who advised that, they should always do away with actions that could degenerate to crisis among them, sounded it to their hearings that, peace and affection could only be recorded in the atmosphere of oneness.

Speaking through Oba Bamikole Adewale Ojutalayo, Larooka of Obamurewa Ife, after hurried out for another outing outside Ile-ife, the monarch sought for cooperation of the communities to cement a concretize relationship between them.

Oba Ojutalayo maintained that, “We all know that over the years, there has been this Ife/Modakeke imbroglio but, with the ascension of the throne by our father, the Ooni of Ife, who has always advocated for peace. So, the idea of peace in the two communities has become a reality.”

“Ogunsua is a peace-loving person. We know him for so many decades. Whatever caused the imbroglio has been laid to rest. God has taken control and we are now living together in harmony.”

“With the cooperation that now exists between the two monarchs, peace will be long-lasting in the two communities. The two communities have identified the areas for cooperation,”he submitted.

In his own remark, the Ogunsua of Modakeke, Oba Joseph Olubiyi Toriola appreciated Almighty God for the peace in Modakeke and Ife and assured that, the two communities would ensure it lasts forever.

He pledged to do all he could to promote peaceful relationship between his subjects and Ife people.





The royal father who described Chief Duduyemi as a unifying factor in ensuring peace reigns in the two communities, said, “he is someone who loves everybody and is interested in the development of the entire community”.

While reacting,, Chief Duduyemi said, the occasion was an opportunity for him to bring Ife and Modakeke under the same roof.

He pointed out that, “this new year get-together was my late father’s wish which I continued. This year is an opportunity for me to put both Ife and Modakeke under one roof. Something of such has not been happening for some time now”.

However, the Oluomo of Ife, Gbenga Owolabi, said there was no difference between the two towns and added that, “it is only a bastard that would want to separate us. All the troublemakers are not from Ife or Modakeke”, he landed.