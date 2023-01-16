NGX appoints Acting Company Secretary

THE Nigerian Exchange Plc (NGX) has appointed a company secretary to function in an acting capacity until it gets a substantive company secretary to fill the role, the firm said in a regulatory filing on Friday.

The development followed the recent resignation of Mojisola Adeola, who left the position at the end of last year.

She is tentatively replaced by Obehi Ikhaghe, a legal practitioner with experience totalling 13 years covering corporate law, company secretarial and general legal practice.

“She is a graduate of the University of Lagos and holds a master’s degree in law from the same institution,” the NGX said in a statement signed by CEO Oscar Onyema.

The new official was previously a member of the NGX Company Secretariat Team, working with the team over the last half a decade.

