Following the recent increase in leaked private videos and pictures, the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, has urged Nigerians to trust no one and take adequate precautions before sharing any of their private content.

The Lagos PPRO disclosed this via his official X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday.

According to him, he has lost count of the number of times he has received complaints from Nigerians regarding someone trying to blackmail and extort them with their nudes.

He added that if it becomes necessary to share one’s nudes, precautions such as setting the image to view only once and covering one’s face, among others, should be considered.

He, however, provided a help center to contact in case of any eventuality regarding leaked private videos and pictures.

He wrote, “If you must send nudes, at least do one-view or cover your face or any other identification mark. And do not forget that video calls can be screen shot/recorded. For others, it is a clandestine recording of their intimate moments, of course without consent.

“I have honestly lost count of people, sometimes notable ones, approaching me about someone somewhere blackmailing and extorting them with their nudes.

“Trust no one. Take adequate precautions. Trust your instincts too. And do not forget to reach incb.npf.gov.ng in the unfortunate event you fall victim to this. 🤗🤗”

