By: Aliyu Abdulkareem
Popular Nigerian actor, Deyemi Okolawon, has advised both men and women to take a break from serious relationships if they are not financially buoyant enough for it.
The actor made this known in a Twitter post on Tuesday, where he further advised them to focus on self development.
The actor said, “If you’re not yet financially buoyant perhaps it is wise take a break from “serious” relationship and focus on building yourself… this message from the federal association of common sense is for men & women #openletter #butwhatdoiknow.”
“Everyone should feel free to love and date anyone at any time/stage of their lives if they so choose… but perhaps for more serious (intentional, committed) relationships you may want to approach things slightly different?”
If you're not yet financially buoyant perhaps it is wise take a break from "serious" relationship and focus on building yourself… this message from the federal association of common sense is for men & women #openletter #butwhatdoiknow
— DeyemiTheActor (@_deyemi) March 28, 2023
Discussion about this post