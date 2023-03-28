By: Aliyu Abdulkareem

Popular Nigerian actor, Deyemi Okolawon, has advised both men and women to take a break from serious relationships if they are not financially buoyant enough for it.

The actor made this known in a Twitter post on Tuesday, where he further advised them to focus on self development.

The actor said, “If you’re not yet financially buoyant perhaps it is wise take a break from “serious” relationship and focus on building yourself… this message from the federal association of common sense is for men & women #openletter #butwhatdoiknow.”

“Everyone should feel free to love and date anyone at any time/stage of their lives if they so choose… but perhaps for more serious (intentional, committed) relationships you may want to approach things slightly different?”

