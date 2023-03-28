Osun State Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke glorified the former governor of the state who is the minister of Interior, Mr. Rauf Aregbesola as a great achiever that has added values to the people of the state while governing them.

Adeleke gave this remark during a project commissioning by Aregbesola in Ilesa on Tuesday.

The governor described the state’s former governor as a progressive politician with progressive ideas and reformation saying,”no matter the party you are, a progressive is a progressive. If you are doing what the people want, you are a progressive. When Aregbesola was the governor, he loved Osun, he loved his people. All the projects he did for his people were abandoned and I promised during the election campaign, that I will complete them. I have started doing that.”

“No matter the party you belong to when you see progressive, you must key into them. Aregbesola is the man of the people and I will continue with the abandoned projects.”

“I am assuring you that this is your state, I am issuing an Executive Order, this is your state, nobody can chase you away. You are welcome at any time. Very soon, I will move to the Government House but I am going to fix it up a little bit. The magnificent building that you started, I am going to complete it and you will do the commissioning and be the first person to pass the night there.”

“I have been looking forward to the day I will see my egbon, Minister of Interior, face to face until I see you today. You are making us proud as the Minister of Interior”.