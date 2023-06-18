The Transition Committee Chairman of Idemili South Local Government Area in Anambra State, Hon. (Mrs) Amaka Obi, has called on the people to sustain a clean and green environment in the area.

She made this call on Saturday during the commencement of phase 4 of the Sustainable, Clean and Green Program, which aims to make Anambra a Clean, Green, and Sustainable State in Nigeria, under the administration of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

The environmental exercise began at the local government secretariat and extended to all seven communities within Idemili South LGA, namely Ojoto, Oba, Nnobi, Alor, Nnokwa, Awka-Etiti, and Awku-Ukwu.

Hon. Obi, speaking shortly after the exercise, emphasized the importance of a clean environment for ensuring good health.

She stated, “When the environment is clean, the people are guaranteed good health. It is not enough for individuals to look good; it is also crucial to give the necessary attention to the environment to prevent the outbreak of diseases that could be injurious to the residents.”

The Council boss further highlighted Governor Charles Soludo’s efforts in making the state a model of cleanliness in the country.

The fourth phase of the Sustainable, Clean and Green program was initiated at the Idemili South Secretariat and extended to every community within the local government area. As part of the exercise, canals and drainages were cleared to promote proper waste disposal.

Hon. Obi called on the people of Anambra State to join hands with the state government by contributing their own efforts to maintaining a clean and healthy environment.

