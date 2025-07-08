Entertainment

I’d love to marry again, 58-years-old Bukky Wright opens up

Rachael Omidiji
Bukky Wright

Veteran Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright, has opened up about her personal life, revealing her desire to remarry, saying she would love to get married again.

The 58-year-old actress made this known during an interview with BBC Yoruba, where she spoke about her personal life, challenges abroad, and return to acting.

Bukky Wright, who has been married and divorced in the past, said she still holds hope for companionship and prays earnestly for another chance at marriage.

“Yes, I want to get married again. I even prayed for it when I went to Mecca,” she said. “But if it doesn’t happen, it’s not the end of the world.”

The actress, best known for her roles in both Yoruba language and English Nollywood productions, left Nigeria in 2008 for the United States, where she focused on raising her two sons.

However, life abroad was not without its struggles. She recounted dealing with the pain of divorce, battling loneliness and depression, and confronting the harsh realities of survival in a foreign land.

Rather than take on work she considered demeaning, Wright said she chose to reinvent herself professionally by returning to school to pursue a new career path.

“I told myself that I will not do dirty or degrading work,” she said. “So I went back to school. I learned IT, auditing, and cybersecurity.”

According to her, the bold decision eventually paid off as she successfully carved out a second career in tech industry, specialising in audit and cybersecurity.

Despite her accomplishments in that space, she said her passion for acting never faded.

Now that her children are grown and independent, Wright said she is ready to return to her acting which she considers as ‘first love’.

“My children are now old enough to take care of themselves, so I can return to acting,” she shared. “Expect me in ‘The Return of Omotara Johnson’ and other new projects.”

The upcoming film, The Return of Omotara Johnson, is a sequel to one of her most beloved roles and is expected to mark her full re-entry into the Nigerian movie scene.

Speaking on the evolution of Nollywood, Wright expressed deep pride in how far the industry has come, commending the younger generation of filmmakers for raising the bar in storytelling and production quality.

“The industry has grown. It’s on another level now. I’m proud of the young filmmakers and what they’re doing,” she said.

