EFCC takes anti-corruption campaign to Kwara schoolchildren

The Ilorin Zonal Directorate Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken its anti-corruption campaign to the pupils of Lightway Nursery and Primary School, Tanke, Ilorin, Kwara.

Speaking with the students during the enlightenment programme, Head, Public Affairs Department, Ilorin Directorate of the EFCC, Ayodele Babatunde, told them the meaning of corruption, its different shades, harmful effects, and how everyone, including children, can contribute to building a corruption-free Nigeria.

“Corruption is simply doing the wrong thing, especially when it affects others or the country. It includes vices such as cheating, lying, and stealing, he said. He noted that children have a role to play in shaping a better future even at their young age.

“You can avoid corruption by always telling the truth, doing your homework without copying from others, refusing to steal or cheat, observing honesty, discipline, integrity, and patriotism, and respecting rules at home and in school,” he said.

Babatunde further encouraged the pupils to ensure that they grew up as good citizens who love their country and reject acts that can harm its development.

The interaction featured questions from the pupils and a pledge from them to become anti-corruption ambassadors in their school and homes.

The outreach is part of the EFCC’s strategy to instill a culture of integrity and accountability in children pursuant to the commission’s anti-corruption prevention mandate through sensitisation and advocacy.