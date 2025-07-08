JUST IN: Anambra student emerges top scorer in 2025 UTME

Education

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced Okeke Chinedu Christian from Anambra State as the highest scorer in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), with a total of 375 out of a possible 400.

JAMB Registrar, Prof. Ish-aq Oloyede, disclosed this on Tuesday during the 2025 Policy Meeting held in Abuja.

According to Oloyede, Okeke Chinedu Christian from Anambra State polled the highest scores with 375 out of a maximum score of 400.

He said the top scorer selected the University of Lagos as his first choice institution, with the intention to study Mechanical Engineering.

Closely trailing him was Ayuba Simon-Peter John from Gombe State, who scored 374 and chose Afe Babalola University (ABUAD) as his first choice, also to study Mechanical Engineering.

In third place is Jimoh Abdulmalik Olayinka from Kwara State, who scored 373. He, too, selected the University of Lagos and applied for Mechanical Engineering.

It is worth noting that all three top candidates are male.

