icons: Yinka Ayefele, MON

• Born on February 1, 1968 in Ipoti-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Nigeria.

• He attended Our Saviour’s Anglican School in Ipoti-Ekiti for his primary and secondary education before he later proceeded to Ondo State College of Arts and Science in Ikare Akoko, Ondo State, Nigeria.

• Yinka Ayefele worked briefly as journalist and broadcaster at the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Ibadan, where he also produced jingles and musical works on radio.

• He has produced more than 25 records since he released his debut album on December 12, 1998 at Premier Hotel, Ibadan.

• He is a Nigerian music producer, gospel singer, radio presenter and the Chairman/CEO of Fresh FM Nigeria, with stations in Ibadan, Abeokuta and Ado Ekiti. He also owns the 27-room Downtown Hotel and Suites in Ibadan and other chains of businesses across the country.

• Dr Olayinka Joel Ayefele, OJA, the multi-award winner, has toured the entire states in the United States of America with his Merrymakers band and has also performed in Canada, England, Ireland, South Africa and several other countries of the world.

