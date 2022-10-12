ICONS: Daisy Danjuma

• Born on August 6, 1952, in Benin- City, Edo State, Nigeria.

• She attended Government Secondary School in Benin-City, before studying at Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, where she graduated with a LLB in Law in 1976.

• In 1977, she was called to the Nigerian Bar as a practising lawyer.

• She undertook her NYSC as a State Counsel with the Ministry of Justice of Lagos State, and was a legal counsel to the Legal Aid Council of Nigeria. She worked as an Executive Assistant at Nigerian Acceptances Limited (NAL), a Merchant Bank, from 1977 to 1978. She was Company Secretary/Legal Adviser to the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) from 1982 to 1992. Danjuma was elected Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (2003-2007) representing Edo South.

• Daisy Ehanire Danjuma is a Nigerian politician who was the senator representing the Edo South Senatorial District of Edo State at the Nigerian Senate from 2003 to 2007. As a senator, she served as the Chairman, Senate Committee on Women Affairs and Youth Development, Member, Senate Committees on Health, Education, Finance and Land Transport. She had also served as Chairman, Women and Child Rights Committee of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS Parliament).

• She is happily married to a former minister of defence, General Theophilus Yakubu Danjuma (rtd), founder of the oil exploration company, South Atlantic Petroleum.

