ICON: Iyiola Omisore

• Born 15 September, 1957, into a royal family of Ile-Ife, Osun State.

OMISORE• He had his primary education at the SS Peter and Paul Roman Catholic School in Ile-Ife and his secondary education at St. John Grammar School Ile-Ife, Osun State, Nigeria from 1972 – 1977. He later attended Federal Polytechnic Owo in Ondo State Nigeria. He then sat for and passed his Full Technological Certificate Examinations at the Technology College, Reading UK, and obtained a diploma Certificate in Electrical/Electronics Engineering. Omisore holds two engineering degrees and a postgraduate certificate from Brunel University Uxbridge, as well as a PhD in Infrastructure Finance from the International School of Management, Paris, France. He is a Fellow of the Institution of Mechanical Engineers, England and Wales. He has undergone several courses in different high-profile institutions including Georgetown University, Washington DC, USA; ABS Academy, Athens, Greece; University of Carolina; West London College; Harvard University and the Internationale Weiterbildung und Entwicklungg GmbH, Germany. In January 2013, he completed and was awarded a Doctorate Degree by the International School of Management in Paris.

• Otunba Iyiola Ajani Omisore is a Nigerian businessman, engineer, and politician who served as Deputy Governor of Osun State from 1999–2003. Subsequently, he served as a member of the Nigerian Senate for Osun East from 2003 to 2011. He is the current National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

• Omisore will clock 65 years tomorrow, Thursday,15 September, 2022.

 

