386 shop market inaugurated in Kwale

Economic activities in Kwale, Ndokwa West Local Government Area of Delta State have been activated following the inauguration of Eke ultramodern market in the community.

It is made up of 134 lock-up and 252 open shops, perimeter fencing and conveniences with a borehole water supply.

Chairman of the Local Government, Godday Obi-Nzete, stated that the importance of the market to the people could not be overemphasised, adding that it would serve as the economic hub of the people and other neighbouring communities.

He urged the people and traders in the market to use the facilities with care, saying: “Our maintenance culture should reflect here. Traders should, as a matter of necessity, organise weekly sanitation exercises to keep the market clean and free of refuse.”

The council chairman, who lauded the state government for building the market, assured the state government that the allocation of the stores to traders would be done fairly.

Earlier, the Delta State government had restated commitment to improving on the infrastructural and other development projects in the state in order to drive home the prosperity for Deltans campaign promises of the government.

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa who stated this through his Chief of Staff, Festus Ovie Agas at the ceremony, noted that the building of the market was part of the dividends of democracy as promised the people of Ndokwa West during his campaign.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Alaafin Stool: Atiba Descendants Kick, Want Selection Process Discontinued

2023 elections: NILDS, Kukar centre organise summit for presidential aspirants, CSOs, others





TUESDAY FLAT OUT: The Skeleton In Ibadan

2023 elections: NILDS, Kukar centre organise summit for presidential aspirants, CSOs, others