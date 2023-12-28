The convener of the Initiative for a Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN), Prophet Isa El-Buba, has challenged the federal government to brace up towards addressing security challenges facing the country and do whatever it can to push terrorists out of the Middle Belt.

Addressing newsmen on Thursday over the recent killings in parts of Plateau State, Prophet El-Buba expressed disappointment over the posture of the government towards the unfortunate incident that led to the deaths of over 150 people in the state, adding that prompt action should be taken before people resorted to self-help.

He explained that numerous policy recommendations on how to tackle the hydra-headed monster of killings are replete in the public space and have since been recommended to the government by the IBBN and other citizens.

According to him, one of the recommendations is a constitutional alteration to provide for state policing to complement overstretched and insufficient central security operatives, especially in areas where citizens are being killed due to a lack of enough security personnel.

The Convener IBBN therefore called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to send a comprehensive bill for state police to the National Assembly to forestall the audacious regular killing of innocent Nigerians by the rampaging terrorists.

He commended eminent Nigerians, groups, and people across socio-political divides for speaking against the killings and enjoined Nigerians, irrespective of their background and political lineage, to unite and speak with one voice against acts of terrorism in parts of Nigeria.

Prophet El-Buba therefore commended the security agencies and defense formations in the country for preventing and repelling killing curves in Nigeria and charged them to be more proactive and do more as a service to their fatherland.

