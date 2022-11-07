Ibadan poly expels student, suspends two others for abduction, armed robbery

The authorities of The Polytechnic, Ibadan (TPI), have suspended and expelled two of its students, Beyioku Richard of ND II Mass Communication Department and Oyewole Dotun of ND II Local Government Development Studies for allegedly kidnapping an HND 1 Public Administration student, as well as assaulting a security officer of the institution.

This was contained in statement made available to Nigerian Tribune and signed by the registrar of the polytechnic, Mrs Modupe Theresa Fawale.

According to the statement, Oyewole Dotun’s expulsion was determined after the students’ disciplinary committee of the institution met over his case on Thursday, October 6, while his co-suspect, Beyioku Richard, who failed to appear before the committee, was handed an indefinite suspension

In the same vein, Olubiro Basit Ajibola, an ND 2 Estate Management and Evaluation student alleged to be involved in a case of armed robbery, who also failed to appear before the committee, was suspended indefinitely.

The disciplinary committee also suspended indefinably one Victor A. Odeleye, an ND II graduate of the institution whose suspicious movement is allegedly causing discomfort and security breach within the polytechnic community.

The management of the polytechnic has therefore advised parents and guardians of the students in the institution to take time to monitor the activities of their wards as the school will not hesitate to take drastic actions against any student whose conduct could tarnish the image of the institution.

It also urged the students to be law-abiding, free to give information about any suspected illegal activities of the students or anyone within the university community that they are aware of.

The statement also assured that the institution would work together with the law enforcement agencies to prevent crimes on the campus and also protect the law-abiding students, staff and the entire polytechnic community.