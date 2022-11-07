Ibadan poly expels student, suspends two others for abduction, armed robbery

Education
By Modupe George
Ibadan Polytechnic confirms its student died during marathon sex, Registrar Ibadan poly polytechnic to commence activities, Ibadan Poly summons staff, Ibadan Poly, ibadan, COVID-19,host communities, SSANIP protest
Ibadan Poly gate

The authorities of The Polytechnic, Ibadan (TPI), have suspended and expelled two of its students,  Beyioku Richard of ND II Mass Communication  Department and Oyewole Dotun of ND II Local Government Development Studies for allegedly kidnapping an HND 1 Public Administration student, as well as assaulting a security officer of the institution.

This was contained in statement made available to Nigerian Tribune and signed by the registrar of the polytechnic, Mrs Modupe Theresa Fawale.

According to the statement, Oyewole Dotun’s expulsion was determined after the students’ disciplinary committee of the institution met over his case on Thursday, October 6, while his co-suspect, Beyioku Richard, who failed to appear before the committee, was handed an indefinite suspension

In the same vein, Olubiro Basit Ajibola, an ND 2 Estate Management and Evaluation student alleged to be involved in a case of armed robbery, who also failed to appear before the committee, was suspended indefinitely.

The disciplinary committee also suspended indefinably one Victor A. Odeleye, an ND II graduate of the institution whose suspicious movement is allegedly causing discomfort and security breach within the polytechnic community.

The management of the polytechnic has therefore advised parents and guardians of the students in the institution to take time to monitor the activities of their wards as the school will not hesitate to take drastic actions against any student whose conduct could tarnish the image of the institution.

It also urged the students to be law-abiding, free to give information about any suspected illegal activities of the students or anyone within the university community that they are aware of.

The statement also assured that the institution would work together with the law enforcement agencies to prevent crimes on the campus and also protect the law-abiding students, staff and the entire polytechnic community.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Education

Times Higher Education: UNIZIK would have ranked even higher —VC

Education

FUOYE gets approval for medicine and surgery

Education

Pharmacist donates five-classroom block to Anambra govt in memory of father

Education

C’River teachers’ institute takes lead in digital literacy hub

Comments
Front Page Today
Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More