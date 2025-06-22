Ibadan Grammar School alumni hold 50th anniversary, donate laboratory to alma mater

Amidst pomp and pageantry, the Ibadan Grammar School Old Students’ Association, IGSOSA 1971–1975 set, on Saturday celebrated their 50th anniversary of graduating from the school.

In commemoration of the anniversary, the 1975 set of the renowned school donated a Basic Science Laboratory to the school.

Speaking at the event, the outgoing chairman of the set, Dr Adedayo Gbadebo-Saba, stated that the set had decided to donate in celebration of their 50th anniversary in a bid to leave legacies for future generations that will be attending the school.

He said the donated laboratory is meant to help give the Junior Secondary School (JSS) students of the school a foundation in science before advancing to senior classes.

Gbadebo-Saba added that in commemoration of the anniversary, the set organised a two-day lecture on entrepreneurship and leadership for the students of the school.

He however charged the government with making education free for students in a bid to encourage learning among the less privileged in society.

“We have come together today in celebration of our 50th graduation anniversary, we believe in giving back to the school because many of us have gone round the world and have been able to make track records and believed that the school that nurtured us should not be forgotten.

For our project we chose the Basic Science Laboratory for the JSS, and we believe this will help give a good foundation of science to those who would be doing science in the senior secondary school while we also organised a 2-day lecture on entrepreneurship and leadership for the students of the school.”

“The government should make education basic in the government, just like we have it then during the administration of the late sage Pa Obafemi Awolowo, whom we benefited from his free education while in Primary school, I think education should be a basic thing in a way to reduce illiterates in the country as some who are brilliant dropped out of school as a result of lack of funds.”

In his sermon, the preacher at the thanksgiving service held at the school’s chapel, The Venerable Segun Falana, congratulated the set on its anniversary while he also appreciated them for the gesture.

Falana, who is also an alumnus and senior to the set, charged the alumni not to relent in giving back to the school.

“My sermon for today is taken from Mathew 36–40, and it simply says that when you help the needy, you are serving God through them. God want kind hearted people to show love to the needy. While I also charge the old students not to relent in giving back to the school irrespective of their age.”

The highlight of the event also featured goodwill messages from well-wishers, including an alumnus and former senior prefect of the school, Mr Yemi Alfred.

