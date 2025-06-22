Lagos LG polls: Sanwo-Olu to meet APC leaders, candidates Tuesday

The Lagos governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will on Tuesday, meet with the leadership of the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), elected and appointed officials and all candidates of the party in the Lagos LG polls scheduled for July 12.

The parley, according to a statement issued on Sunday by the party spokesman, Mogaji Seye Oladejo, will hold at the State House, Marina, Lagos

Oladejo stated that meeting is to serve as “the rallying point for mobilization of our troops towards the local government elections.”

He said, “It will be recalled that the presentation of flags to the 57 APC chairmanship candidates in the elections which marked the official commencement of campaigns held last week at the state party secretariat at Ogba.

“The colorful ceremony which had in attendance who is who in government and party hierarchy was a morale booster for all party stalwarts for another victorious outing.”

While commending Lagosians for trusting in the progressive ideology of the APC in Lagos, he reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the growth across all sectors of the state economy.

He said, “APC acknowledges and appreciates the trust and confidence of Lagosians in our progressive philosophy which explains the continuous, unparalleled and unprecedented growth across all sectors in the state.

“We’re confident that the landmark achievements of our local government councils in education, primary health care, housing and social interventions , among others, will be rewarded with massive votes at the polls for all our candidates.”

