Ibadan deserves special status in development,- Adegoke

The Oyo South senatorial hopeful under the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Olooye Adegboyega Taofeek Adegoke has disclosed that the development of Ibadan is key to his political agenda, which deserves special status in infrastructural development.

He also said there are lots of areas within the Ibadan metropolis that needs urban renewal to attract more development into such areas.

Adegoke, a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (FCA), and business turnaround expert stated this on Friday during his consultation with the leaders of Ibadan North, which is the largest local government within Oyo south senatorial district, he also visited Ibadan North East.

Some of the leaders at the meeting include Chief Bello Adeleke Oladeji and Mrs A. Olasope, Hon Ademola Omotoso, Mr Tosin Ayoade, and Hon Wasiu Emiola.

Adegoke, a philanthropist par excellence had earlier met with the leaders of the party in the Ibadan North East Local government area, which include Prince Gbade Lana, Hon Kehinde Oloya, Dr Saka Adewumi, Hon Ismaila Akindele, Seun Jegede, Raimi Baale, Bunmi Bankole, Mama Sorukomagbo and Comrade Adewale.

While soliciting the support of the leaders of both local governments to achieve his political aspiration, Adegoke, an alumni member of both Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ife and the University of Cambridge Judge Business School Advance Leadership Program said his love for the development of Ibadan and the state as a whole made him have most of his investments in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Parts of his investments in Ibadan include Aweni Garden, Aweni Apartments, Solutions 93.9FM, Channel 8 Group of Hotels, and others.

Adegoke, who is the Aare-Onibon Balogun of Ibadanland said if allowing representing Oyo South Senatorial District at the Red Chamber, he would use his wealth of experience, international exposure, and contact to attract development into Ibadan and Oyo state as a whole.

According to him, “development of Ibadan is key in my political agenda, Ibadan is my pride and I use to proud of Ibadan anywhere I find myself. That is why I have all my investments in Ibadan. Aweni Estate with 68 Apartments, Solutions 93.9FM, Channel 8 Group of hotels, and others.

“There are lots of intervention funds which we can harness to do some infrastructural development.

Urban Renewal is needed in some areas in the district as well as the state as a whole, which will attract more development into the city and the state as a whole.

“I have the international exposure, experience, contact, and wherewithal to attract development into Ibadan, Oyo South, and the state as a whole. We would work together with the state government to achieve these.”