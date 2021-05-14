Ibadan Chief Imam commends Senator Akanbi

THE Chief Imam of Ibadanland and chairman of the League of Imams in Oyo State, Sheikh Abdul-Ganiyy Abubakr Agbotomokekere, has praised the immediate past senator that represented Oyo South Senatorial District at the National Assembly, Rilwan Adesoji Akanbi, for his efforts at promoting peace and unity in the society.

Sheikh Agbotomokekere said Akanbi’s numerous efforts and roles in the Muslim community geared towards uplifting Islam and improve the lot of the underprivileged were worthy of commendation.

The spiritual leader gave the commendation while celebrating with Senator Akanbi on his 59th birthday at his residence in Ibadan.

Other members of the League of Imams were in attendance to celebrate with the Okanlomo of Ibadanland.

Imam Agbotomokekere prayed for long life for Senator Akanbi to continue his good works and leave a lasting legacy.

He commended him for fostering a virtuous Muslim family and praised his wife, Alhaja Zhikrah Afolake Akanbi, for her efforts at promoting Islam.

Senator Akanbi appreciated his visitors, saying “this is a remarkable moment for me and I will perpetually cherish it.”

He thanked them for appreciating him as a son and for their fondness of him.

Akanbi used the opportunity to congratulate the Muslim faithful on a successful Ramadan.

