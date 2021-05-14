Holy Qur’an: Purpose of Ramadan (IV)

In the name of God, Most Gracious, Most Merciful.

Almighty Allah declares in Qur’an 14:1 – 6: “A. L. R. A Book (Holy Qur’an) which We have revealed unto thee, in order that thou mightiest lead mankind out of the depths of darkness into light—by the leave of their Lord—to the way of (Him) exalted in power, worthy of all praise! —of God, to Whom do belong all things in the heavens and on earth! But alas for the unbelievers for a terrible penalty (their unfaith will bring them)! —those who love the life of this world more than the hereafter, who hinder (men) from the path of God and seek therein something crooked: They are astray by a long distance. We sent not an apostle except (to teach) in the language of his (own) people, in order to make (things) clear to them. Now God leaves straying those whom He pleases and guides whom He pleases: And He is exalted in power, full of wisdom. We sent Moses with Our Signs (and the command). “Bring out thy people from the depths of darkness into light, and teach them to remember the Days of God.” Verily in this there are Signs for such as are firmly patient and constant, —grateful and appreciative. Remember! Moses said to his people: “Call to mind the favor of God to you when He delivered you from the people of Pharaoh: They set you hard tasks and punishments, slaughtered Your sons, and let your womenfolk live: therein was a tremendous trial from your Lord.”

The revelation of the Holy Qur’an in the month of Ramadan has actually proved that the last scripture for mankind is the purpose of the month of compulsory fast.

Qur’an 2:185 says: “Ramadan is the (month) in which was sent down the Qur’an as a guide to mankind also clear (Signs) for guidance and judgment (between right and wrong). So, every one of you who is present (at his home) during that month should spend it in fasting but if anyone is ill or on a journey the prescribed period (should be made up) by days later. God intends every facility for you He does not want to put you to difficulties. (He wants you) to complete the prescribed period and to glorify Him in that He has guided you; and perchance ye sin that (night) is made distinct every affair of wisdom, shall be grateful.” Also in Qur’an 44:2 – 7, Allah says: “By the Book that makes things clear; —We sent it down during a blessed night: for We (ever) wish to warn (against Evil). In that (night) is made distinct every affair of wisdom, by command, from Our Presence. For we (ever) send (revelations), as a mercy from thy Lord: for He hears and knows (All things); the Lord of the heavens and the earth and all between them, if ye (but) have an assured faith.”

The Holy Qur’an remains the greatest miracle of all ages, as God Almighty, the Ultimate Author, revealed through Angel Jubril to Prophet Muhammad (SAW) makes 6,236 verses of the Book the only unedited Book till eternity (Qur’an 15:9; 17:88; 2:23; 11:13). Almighty Allah declares in Qur’an 14:52: “Here is a Message (the Qur’an) for mankind: Let them take warning therefrom, and let them know that He is (no other than) One God: Let men of understanding take heed”.

Therefore, one thousand (1,000) of the verses of the Glorious Qur’an command what is good for humanity. Another one thousand (1,000) verses of the Book (Al-Kitab) forbid man from evil and wrongdoing. The third one thousand (1,000) verses the Revelation (At-Tanzil) give assurances of rewards of Allah to man for obeying His commandments.

The fourth one thousand (1,000) verses of The Criterion (Al-Furqan) reel out the punishment of Allah for disobedience to His dictates and instructions. The fifth one thousand (1,000) verses of the seal of God’s 104 Scriptures relate the history of past Prophets, nations, and communities since the creation of the world. In the sixth sne thousand (1,000) verses, the Holy Qur’an relates the proofs of truth in nature and others in parables, idiomatic expressions, anecdotes, allegorical, and philosophical thoughts (Qur’an 3:7).

Also, the Absolute Truth (Al-Haqq) lists the rightful (Halal) and forbidden (Haram) things for human health, good conduct, and morality in the society in seventy (70) verses (Qur’an 6:66; 11:17; 28:48; 39:41; 69:51). The Book of Guidance (Al-Huda) relates good prayers (Du’a’) and praises of Almighty Allah (Zikr) that are contained in one hundred (100) verses of the Book of Recital (Qur’an 2:2, 97, 185; 5:46; 6:154; 10:57; 31:3). And the Noble (Al-Kareem) Book of Wisdom (Al-Hakeem) uses sixty-six (66) verses to cancel some verses through new laws (Sharia) for the betterment of humanity (Qur’an 10:1; 31:2).

Indeed, the Glorious (Al-Majeed) and Mighty (Al-Aziz) Qur’an covers all topics and issues, big or small for the redemption of humanity till eternity. The Almighty Allah assures in Qur’an an-Nahl – Bee, 16:89, “One day, We shall raise from all peoples a witness against them, from amongst themselves: And We shall bring thee as a witness against these (thy people): and We have sent down to thee the Book explaining all things, a guide, a mercy, and glad tidings to Muslims.”

It is incredible how Almighty Allah covers the major issues of creations of heavens and earth; creation of human kind; astronomy; astrology; physics, chemistry; biology; science; exploration; paradise; hell; angels; the prophets; past nations; marriage and divorce; and still discuss about mosquito (Qur’an 2:26); fly (Qur’an 22:73); lion (Qur’an 74:15);lLocusts (Qur’an 54:7; 105:3); ants (Qur’an 27:18); bees (Qur’an 16:68); botany (Qur’an 13:4; 59:6-7); birds (Qur’an 6:38; 16:79; 21:41; 27:16, 17, 20; 34:10; 38:19; 67:19); calendar (Qur’an 2:189; 10:5; 9:37); conservation (Q. 6:141; 7:31); contract law (Q. 2:282, 283); dogs (Q. 7:176); donkeys (Q.16:8; 31:19); earth (Q.51:20, 48; 91:6); earthquake (Q. 7:78, 91, 155, 171); elephant (Q. 105:1); embryology (Q. 22:5; 23:14; 35:11; 40:67; 75:37-39); evolution theory (Q.71:14, 18); family (Q. 8:75); food and drinks (Q. 3:93; 35:12; 40:79; 80:24); government (Q. 3:159); hydrology (Q. 14:32; 16:15; 39:21); Ten Commandments (Qur’an 2:53; 7:145); humankind (Qur’an 55:33; 91:7-8); honey (Qur’an 16:69; 47:15); horses (Q. 16:8; 17:64); and indeed inexhaustive list.

Beyond the other 103 Holy Scriptures like the Suufi given to Prophet Ibrahim (AS); the Zabuur (Psalm) given to Apostle Daud (AS); the Taurat (Torah) given to Prophet Musa (AS); and the Injil (Gospel) given to Prophet ‘Isa (AS) which didn’t speak about themselves, the Holy Qur’an remains unique as it speaks about itself in the revelation more than 100 times, as noble, sacrosanct, and criterion that can’t be edited or corrupted till eternity (Qur’an 36:2; 41:42; 85:21-22). The Qur’an 36:2-5, “By the Qur’an, full of Wisdom, —Thou art indeed One of the apostles,On a Straight Way. It is a revelation sent down by (Him) the Exalted in Might, Most Merciful.”

Meanwhile, some sceptics continue to wonder why the Holy Qur’an had been revealed and recited for acts of worship by the over two billion Muslims daily in the world. Apart from the fact that Arabic language is the language of worship in Islam; language of the grave; language of the Day of Judgment; and language of Paradise, Almighty Allah readily answers such cynics in the Holy Qur’an. According to Qur’an 12:2, “We have sent it down As an Arabic Qur’an, in order that ye may learn wisdom.” Thus, have We revealed it to be a judgment of authority In Arabic. Wert thou to follow their (vain) desires after the knowledge Which hath reached thee, then wouldst thou find neither protector nor defender against God (Qur’an 13:37). “When We substitute one revelation for another, —and God knows best What He reveals (in stages), — They say, “Thou art but a forger”: But most of them understand not. Say, the Holy Spirit has brought the revelation from thy Lord in truth, in order to strengthen those who believe, and as a guide and glad tidings to Muslims. We know indeed that they say, “It is a man that teaches him.” The tongue of him they wickedly point to Is notable foreign, while this Is Arabic, pure and clear. Those who believe not In the Signs of God, — God will not guide them, and theirs will be a grievous penalty. It is those who believe not in the Signs of God, that forge falsehood: It is they who lie!” (Qur’an 16:101-105).Thus, have We sent this down—an Arabic Qur’an—and explained therein in detail Some of the warnings, in order that they may fear God, or that it may cause their remembrance (of Him) (Q. 20:113).

May Almighty Allah Grant us the wisdom to accept the truth of the Holy Qur’an. Ameen.

