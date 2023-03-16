lakunle Maruf

A few days before the governorship and house of assembly election across the country, leaders of participating political parties in Sokoto State have vowed to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner during the election.

This was part of resolutions reached by the 17 political parties in Sokoto following their meeting with Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, ahead of the election.

Speaking on behalf of the political parties, the chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Committee, the umbrella body of all the registered political parties in the state, Sidi Abba, said the parties agreed to work for peace in the state.

Abba, also the chairman of Actions Peoples Party, said anyone, irrespective of his political affiliation, caught with violent conduct during the elections should be dealt with in accordance with the law.

In his remarks, the chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bello Aliyu Goronyo, said his party is committed to the peace deal during the election.

He warned any member of the party who intends to cause problem in the name of the PDP to desist, saying the party will not condone any act of violence from it’s members or supporters during and after the election.

Also speaking, the chairman of the All Progressive Congress, Isa Sadiq Acida, called on party supporters to ensure that the process is conducted in a peaceful atmosphere.

He reaffirmed that the APC is fully committed to peaceful conduct of the state’s forthcoming governorship and the house of assembly elections.

Acida however warned that anyone caught causing or instigating trouble during the polls will face the outcome in accordance with law of the country.

The chairmen further called on their supporters to behave themselves in a peaceful manner even after the declaration of the winner, saying the peace deal is beyond the election Period