Wale Akinselure

The Student Union Government (SUG) of The Polytechnic, Ibadan, has endorsed the candidacy of governor Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Saturday’s election.

The SUG President, of the institution, Mr Joshua Okikiola, flanked by other union excos and the Student Representative Council (SRC), announced this endorsement at the SRC building of the institution, on Thursday.

Okikiola said the students of the institution supported Makinde’s reelection because his administration has ensured a strike-free academic session, regular payment of subvention and construction of modern staff complex among other infrastructure in the institution.

He added that the students were satisfied that the Makinde administration had ensured inclusiveness, especially inclusion of youths in government.

Okikiola said the students also see Makinde as a man of his words, the best candidate and one deserving of a second term.

Speaking in the same vein, Senate President, SRC of the institution, Mr Popoola Idris and Chairman, National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Oyo State, Adeleke Quadri said the students of the state are resolved to vote Makinde on Saturday.

Similarly, a coalition of youth groups, on Thursday, said governor Makinde has done exceedingly well and merits being voted for another term.

Convener of the coalition, Olajuwon Subair-Adelokun, said the coalition would mobilize youths to vote and shun being used for thuggery.

He said the coalition is committed to ensuring a violence-free election and was particularly supporting the governor Seyi Makinde government.

Adding to the coalition’s resolve, Speaker, Oyo State Youth Parliament, Fawole Israel said youths in Oyo attest to the excellent performance of the Makinde administration especially it’s inclusion of youths in government that has made the state better.





Also speaking, Chairman, Oyo State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Mr Abdulquadri Abdulsalam called on the candidates to accept the election result and not cash in on the vulnerability of the youths to use them for election related violence.

Abdulsalam enjoined the youths to participate fully in the election, vote candidate of their choice and not allow themselves to be used as tools for violence.

Another member of the coalition, Oluwaseyi Ilori charged the youths to utilise their massive number, by coming out enmasse to make their voices heard.