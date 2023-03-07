By Christian Appolos | Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the forthcoming governorship election in Abia State, Chief Okey Ahiwe, has vowed to make workers’ welfare in the state a priority.

He also said that if elected, his administration will consolidate on the infrastructural facilities provided by Dr Okezie Ikpeazu and ensure that workers’ and pensioners’ welfare are prioritised.

Ahiwe said this when he interacted with newsmen in Umuahia. He said that good governance involves a process of continuous improvement and as such, his own focus will be more in the areas of human capital development and regular payment of workers’ salaries and pensions which will in turn engender increased productivity as well as accelerated economic growth.

He added that having grown and managed private investments, he understands that priotising people’s welfare is the thrust of good governance and promised to always identify with policies and programmes in that light.

The PDP governorship hopeful commended the administration of Dr Okezie Ikpeazu for responding to the demands of Abia workforce which led to the suspension of the three days industrial action by the NLC and urged Abia workers to leverage on the good interpersonal relationships existing between him and Abia workers as he remains one of them.

Ahiwe also said that his administration will fulfil its promises to workers and the entire Abia citizens. He further promised not to derail on his vows to Abians and residents as his tenure will be an era of socio-political and economic development of Abia.

He called on Abians and residents of the state to troop out en masse on Saturday to cast their votes for him and House of Assembly candidates of the PDP for a greater and more prosperous Abia.

