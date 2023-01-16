I will not use my office to influence smooth conduct of 2023 general elections – Bauchi Gov

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has assured that he will not in any way use his office as the sitting Governor to influence smooth conduct of the 2023 General elections.

He, however, appealed to people of the state to irrespective of political affiliations vote for all the candidates of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in all elective offices in the 2023 General elections.

The appeal was made by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed while addressing PDP members and other well wishers on Sunday at Itas, headquarters of Itas-Gadau LGA in continuation of his LGA campaign rally.

The Governor urged residents of the state to support his re-election bid, Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar and all other candidates of the party.

He declared that the PDP has in the last three years turned around the narratives of the state in terms of infrastructural development coupled with human resources development thereby making the state ranking among its peers.

Bala Mohammed also said that the PDP means well for the people of the state the more reasons his administration has focused on opening up the state through massive rural and feeder roads across the 20 LGAs.

He then reiterated his readiness to continue with the good works his administration has started assuring that while all ongoing projects will be completed with some commissioned before May 29th, 2023, new ones will be opened up when reelected.

The Governor paid homage at the palaces of the District Heads of Itas and Gadau to receive their fatherly advices and blessings in continuation of his re-election flag-off campaign in the state.

Bala Mohammed variously told the traditional rulers that he will in no way interfere with the electoral process during the election, saying that he is confident that his good works executed during his administration will speak for themselves.

He had said that, “We are here today to seek for your advice and prayers as well as all the traditional leaders here because you are the custodian of the people’s culture and are close to the people of the grassroots. We are also grateful for the support you have been giving my administration so far.”





He added that, “We have kept our promise to the people so far by executing so many laudable projects and empowerment Programmes that have a direct bearing on the lives of the masses.”

According to him, “We will not interfere or try to manipulate the electoral process in any way, if any politicians come here to seek your blessings and advice, please receive them because you are a father to all. Give all of them your blessings and don’t discriminate against anyone.”

The Governor told the district Heads that his administration has executed many developmental projects in Itas-Gadau LGA , adding that once re-elected, he will consolidate on the gains recorded so far.

While appealing for the District Heads, support and prayers, the Governor called on the people to ensure that they get their PVCs and vote for the right candidates during the election.

While responding, the District Head of Itas, Sagir Abdullahi commended the Governor for breaking history a very long time by awarding the Itas-Gadau road projects which he noted was one of the major challenges of the people in the area.

He prayed for the governor’s success at the polls and appealed for more dividends of democracy in the state.

On his own, the District Head of Gadau also commended the Governor for constructing the dreaded Itas-Gadau Road which has now become motorable and ease transportation between the two towns.