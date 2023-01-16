Plateau PDP Auto crash : Atiku Abubakar visits Jang, donates N40 million to victims

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has donated the sum of N40 million to the victims of last Saturday’s auto crash, which led to the deaths of 16 PDP supporters and injured 83 others in Plateau State.

The accident occurred when the PDP supporters, mostly young boys in an articulated truck, were returning from a zonal campaign rally held at the Pankshin local government area of the state on Saturday.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who arrived in Jos on a condolence visit along with the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, and former Senate President Senator Bukola Saraki on Sunday, paid condolence visits to the former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, and visited the injured receiving treatment at the Jos University Teaching Hospital.

The PDP presidential candidate described the deaths of the party supporters as painful, saying that their sacrifices would not go in vain.

“For us, the loss is a very painful one for the lives of the young ones to be cut short at their prime.” “We are with you in prayer in this sad moment, and we want to assure you that we will stand by you to make sure that those in the hospital receive the best medical attention,” he said.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who announced the donation of N40 million to assist those receiving treatment, commended Senator Jang for the leadership of the PDP in Plateau and assured him that “nobody makes sacrifices without the sacrifice being acknowledged and appreciated.”

Also, the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu, commiserated with the PDP family in the state and the people of Plateau over the sad incident and donated the sum of N10 million to the accident victims on behalf of the national PDP.

He assured that they will continue to work hard, not just for the PDP but for the country, to rebuild the country with greater facilities and that such a thing will not happen again.