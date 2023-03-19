Rachael Omidiji

The Labour Party gubernatorial candidate for Lagos State, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has said that he will not congratulate Babajide Sanwo- Olu, as he was declared the winner of the Lagos guber election as the governor-reelect in the conducted election on 18th March 2023.

Rhodes-Vivour stated this in an interview with Arise tv, as he described the election as shambolic.

He stated emphatically,” in every apparent term, this was a sham of an election. It was a compromise; it was an illegality that had not been perpetrated in Lagos ever since I was born.

This was an election where entire agents were chased away from their polling units, where people were standing, and if you came to vote and were not Labour Party, they were beating you.

I will never call to congratulate him for this shambolic this sham election.

This violence has actually set a precedent for war in the next election because nobody will come into the election believing that they will discuss ideas and issues anymore.”

He then urged the people in power with autonomy to speak up in condemnation of these vices. He then thanked those who came out in support of exercising their voting franchise.

He said that the people that came out to vote, regardless of the obstacles they may have faced, did so with courage.

He further said, “We owe it to them to fight for every single vote, and we’re going to do just that.”



