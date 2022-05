I will leave nobody behind In providing quality representation, says Ekiti North 1 APC House of Reps candidate

The winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for Ekiti North 1 (Ikole/Oye) Federal Constituency, Mr. Akin Rotimi, has promised that he would not leave anyone behind in providing qualitative representation if he wins in the 2023 general election.

He said this in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday following his emergence in the keenly contested primary election on Friday in which he polled 67 votes to defeat the incumbent, Honourable Peter Owolabi, who had 45 votes, and Mr. Odun Ayeni who scored four votes.

Akin Rotimi thanked party leaders and supporters for the faith reposed in him and pledged to carry all stakeholders along.





According to Rotimi: “The process of engagement with stakeholders across the communities during my campaigns also offered me the opportunity to witness first-hand the challenges our people face, and the urgency required to tackle them.

“I share in their frustrations on many crucial issues and also particularly noted the plight of vulnerable segments in the last mile of society, who must be reached and given the opportunity to live full and productive lives.

“Our campaigns in the months ahead will therefore be a period to canvass ideas on the imperatives for us to address these issues and combined with our vision, we will develop a developmental blueprint that would guide our time of stewardship and which would be the yardstick to measure our performance if by the grace of God and will of the people we win the general election.

“With such a long period before the election next year, there is absolutely no reason for any serious representative not to hit the ground running on assumption of office.”

Rotimi, popularly known as AkinOmoAkin is a 41-year-old public relations professional and documentary filmmaker who until recently was the Special Adviser on Communications and Strategy to Governor Kayode Fayemi, and a member of the Ekiti State Executive Council.

He served as a member of the Ekiti State Judicial Panel of Enquiry into Alleged Cases of Police Brutality in Nigeria, and was a member of the committee that drew up the 20-year roadmap for the development of the mining industry in Nigeria.