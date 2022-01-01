‘I will commit suicide if the court refuses to dissolve my marriage to my adulterous wife’

•He has never caught me in bed with any man —Wife

Crime & Court
By Toluwani Olamitoke
A 64-year old retired civil servant, Amos Akinlolu, has prayed a Grade ‘A’ Customary Court, sitting at Mapo, Ibadan, Oyo State, to put an end to his almost three-decade old marriage.

Amos pleaded with the court to annul his union with his estranged wife, Funmilayo on accounts of infidelity by the latter.

According to the petitioner, life has not been the same since he got wind of his wife’s immoral act.

“My lord, peace had since deserted our home since my wife, Funmilayo, started offering her body to other men.

“I can’t live any longer under the same roof with an adulterous wife.  Funmilayo poses a threat to me.

“I will commit suicide if this court refuses my prayer,” Amos threatened as he knelt down and sobbed.

However, Funmilayo denied any wrongdoing, describing her husband’s claim as baseless.

“My lord, Amos has never caught me in bed with any man.

“He kept accusing me of infidelity and that is why peace has failed to reign in the family,” the respondent said.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the five children of the Akinlolu’s agreed that their parents’ marriage be dissolved for peace to reign.

The court president, Mrs Imoleayo Akinrodoye, consequently dissolved their marriage in the interest of peace and tranquility.

Akinrodoye granted custody of the last three children to the respondent, because of their ages.

She in addition ordered the petitioner to pay N30,000 to the respondent to rent another apartment.

The judge also directed the petitioner to pay N10,000 to the respondent as “packing out” allowance.

Akinrodoye further ordered Amos to pay a monthly feeding allowance of N10,000 to each of the children with the Funmilayo.

