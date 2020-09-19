I want to reduce my weight

I am a 28 -year old teacher and spinster. My problem is that I am too fat for my liking. Kindly let me know how I can lose weight

Kikelomo (by SMS)

You will need to reduce your intake of fatty and starchy foods. You should also stop the consumption of fast food and carbonated drinks. Instead, you should take fresh foodstuff, fruits and vegetables and take plenty of water.

