I want to lose weight

At just 35 years of age, my weight is a little over 85 kilograms. Since I am a bachelor, I depend a lot on fast foods. Please let me know what to do.

Paschal (by SMS)

Regular consumption of ‘fast foods’ contributes to weight gain. Even though you are a bachelor, you can still patronise restaurants that produce rich and home cooked meals. Nutrition experts advise that to lose weight, one needs to follow a diet that is rich in fruits, vegetables, and low in saturated fats. Avoid ‘fast foods’, fizzy drinks, high sugar intake and fried foods. In addition to food, you also have to check your sedentary life style by exercising regularly. Overall, you will need to persevere. Losing weight is really hard to do, and many people fail many times before they succeed.

