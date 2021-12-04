Protest as policeman shoots man dead in Osogbo

THERE was pandemonium on Friday in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, over the shooting to death of an unidentified middle-aged man by a policeman.

Residents of Ota Efun, the area where the incident happened, it was learnt, beat the trigger-happy policeman before he managed to escape their grips.

The circumstances that led to the shooting of the deceased could not be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

All major roads in the area where the incident happened were barricaded by the protesting youths.

The development disturbed free flow of human and vehicular movements in the area.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola, could not be reached for comment but a top police officer who preferred anonymity confirmed the incident