A husband, Abdulmumini Otan, has approached the Area Court at Centre-Igboro in Ilorin, Kwara State, seeking to divorce his wife, Zainab Abdulmumini, after 36 years of marriage.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Abdulmumini told the court that he was no longer interested in the marriage and wanted a divorce.

Zainab, however, asked the court for time to resolve their differences.

She said there was an issue that occurred between them and she had been begging her husband and his family to forgive her, but that they refused.

The woman urged the court not to dissolve their marriage, but give them time to resolve the issues.

The presiding Judge, Hammad Ajumonbi, gave the couple time to resolve their differences.

He said that there should be room for reconciliation when any of the parties in a marriage showed interest in the relationship.

Ajumonbi, therefore advised the woman to persuade her husband the more to forgive her so that they could continue with their marriage.

The judge adjourned the case.