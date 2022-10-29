I voluntarily quit teaching service to face acting —Olabiyi, Bobo B

He needs no introduction; his expertise and delivery have made him stand out even as a veteran in the acting industry. In this interview by SEYI SOKOYA, Alhaji Mudashiru Ayobami Olabiyi, popularly known as Bobo B, speaks about his career and his intention to seek office as a member of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) executive in the coming weeks. Excerpts:

You have remained one of the best hands in the acting industry, how has the experience been?

Experience continues! We thank God for everything and how far He has brought us. We give glory to the Almighty. We have been in the theatre world for about 30 years, but as an administrator, I started in 1994, when I was nominated from Oyo State chapter as a member of the national caretaker committee of the Association of Nigeria Theatre Art Practitioner (ANTP) between 1994 and 1995. It was that caretaker committee that arranged the first constitution of the association, the registration of the association and then we handed over to the Chief Jimoh Aliu-led government on January 28, 1995. In 2001, I contested for the governorship in ANTP, Oyo State but I lost.

Simultaneously, people said I should contest for the National General Secretary office. I was indifferent about the request because I doubted the possibility. Eventually, I collected the form and contested and by God’s grace, we had two other contestants from Ogun State, but I won the election. That was how I became the elected national General Secretary of ANTP in 2001 to 2005.

In 2010, I re-contested again for the governorship position in Oyo State. It was a contest between my brother, Musilui Dasofunjo and I won, so I was the governor of the Oyo State chapter of the association from 2010 to 2014. Here and then, we didn’t have president because of the hullabaloo that engulfed the election then. So, I was the chairman of all the governors acting as the national president, but I’m the governor of Oyo State. The hullabaloo of the 2014 led to court, which eventually led to the emergence of TAMPAN. The association kicked off in February 2014, and a caretaker committee was set up for an executive of the association and by God’s grace, a national election was held in December of that year. I became the first elected national General Secretary of TAMPAN between 2014 and 2018.

At the end of that tenure, I wish to contest for another executive position, but one has to take to the advice of the elders of the association, because they are more experienced and they know what is good for the association.

So, I didn’t hesitate to take to their advice. I didn’t contest for any executive position; instead I was honoured with the office of the Chief of Staff to the president of the association, Chief Bolaji Amosun, popularly known as Mr Latin between 2018 and 2020. Right now, I am contesting again for the office of the national General Secetary. Sometimes people will say that what he has forgotten in that same office, but my answer is, sometimes when you are nurturing a baby you will want to see that baby grow to what you want him to become. I know that those that have been doing it are trying their best, but I know that I can still contribute to my own quarter to the development of TAMPAN, so that is why I decided to re-contest again for the position.

Would you say that TAMPAN has been able to make landmark difference since its emergence?

TAMPAN is an entity, ANTP too is an entity, so the two bodies are well-recognised, but my loyalty is to TAMPAN. The association has improved so well and has added immeasurable value the practitioners.

You have become a role model in the industry, would you say that the industry is worth celebrating?

It is worth celebrating. I need to let you know that I retired voluntarily from teaching service for theatre, and I have never regretted taking such step. So, it is worth celebrating, because it gives me more experience in life, connects me to people, and gave me a fulfilled life. If I was still in teaching service, I would have retired by now, but in theatre you don’t retire and you look younger every day. You will be agile and versatile, you can be king today and become a lawyer, after you become a prisoner and at the next minute become another character in another set. We change like chameleon, so, all these things make me to be happier. Whatever you have passion for, no doubt, you will excel.

Is it true that the industry is more favourable to the female actresses than the male actors?

Who said so, when you say it is favourable to female actors, are you saying it is not favourable to male actors? Are you saying the industry is not favourable to actors like, Antar Laniyan, the Bellos, Jide Kosoko, Fakoko, and Sokoti? That is to mention a few. So, it is favourable to both the male and female actors. I don’t know the level at which people measure that someone is okay. Contentment is the best, when you are contented with what you are doing, other things will follow. As I am, I am contended, I own a house, I own car, and I have been able to nurture and give my children good education. So, what again do I need? If you want to enjoy yourself in the theatre industry you have to comport yourself and be contended with the little that you have. So, as it is favouring the female actors, so also it is favouring the male actors.

Could you recall some of the great things you have benefitted in the acting industry?

I have enjoyed the privilege of been a theatre practitioner. The profession has given me the privilege to travel to several countries. It has opened so many doors for me and I have the opportunity to be in Aso Rock in 2003 when we visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo. If I’m not in that position, how could I have had such opportunity? It is a transformation; it has transformed me to a better understanding and better life.

What is your message to the younger ones?

Humility and perseverance. These two things will help one’s passion to excel.

How confident are you in winning at the coming election?

Experience is the best teacher, and you don’t buy experience, I’m a bridge between the young and the old actors and I know the onus of administration, I am connected with the young and the old ones.

How do you combine your career and administrative responsibilities?

Yes, because it is my job, I don’t get paid in the office, so I’m free to go to location, though I am always busy, but not withstanding anything that you want to do you do it well and that is the reason why most people wanted me to occupy the office again. My past dealing with people, who have tested and trusted me has given a leverage. So, I’m sure that by God’s grace come second week in December you will be there to rejoice with us when they will elect me as the national general secretary of TAMPAN.

Would you encourage any of your children to take up acting?

Yes, I will do, I even have one right now, but he is behind the camera. The other one in the university is into acting too. I will wholeheartedly encourage any of them that show interest in my profession.